Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma bill meant to provide sentencing relief for abuse survivors takes affect Nov. 1

Victims of trafficking, abuse, or sexual abuse who commit crimes against the offender may have their punishments adjusted, or portions of their sentences suspen
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Victims of trafficking, abuse, or sexual abuse who commit crimes against the offender may have their punishments adjusted, or portions of their sentences suspended, under House Bill 2210.

The bill states that the victim who commits the crime must have been the victim of abuse within 90 days of the offense, and the offender must have been a minor who was convicted as an adult.

Republican Representative Marilyn Stark, author of House Bill 2210, said this bill is meant to help heal, not retraumatize.

“If we sentence a child who has been the victim of a terrible situation to prison for a crime against their abuser, we retraumatize them rather than helping them heal,” Stark said.

The bill takes effect November 1st.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Image courtesy MGN
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Charges for officers involved in 2021 shooting amended
A Comanche Nation Police officer was injured in a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Officer Injured in Comanche County Crash
High speed internet is almost a need in today’s world.
Have issues getting high speed internet? The Oklahoma Broadband Office wants to know.

Latest News

Early voting days set for November 14 election
Community Conversations: AMBUCS hosts 67th annual Pancake Day fundraiser
Community Conversations: AMBUCS hosts 67th annual Pancake Day fundraiser
South winds return tomorrow helping aid in our warming trend | 10/31PM
South winds return tomorrow helping aid in our warming trend | 10/31PM
With a lot of unknowns, Lawton Police Department Chief James Smith joined 7News to discuss...
LPD Chief Smith discusses Halloween safety
In the housing market report for the week of Oct. 30, like the weather, the average asking...
Parks Jones Realty: Lawton housing prices enter third week of decline