Oklahoma bill meant to provide sentencing relief for abuse survivors takes affect Nov. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Victims of trafficking, abuse, or sexual abuse who commit crimes against the offender may have their punishments adjusted, or portions of their sentences suspended, under House Bill 2210.

The bill states that the victim who commits the crime must have been the victim of abuse within 90 days of the offense, and the offender must have been a minor who was convicted as an adult.

Republican Representative Marilyn Stark, author of House Bill 2210, said this bill is meant to help heal, not retraumatize.

“If we sentence a child who has been the victim of a terrible situation to prison for a crime against their abuser, we retraumatize them rather than helping them heal,” Stark said.

The bill takes effect November 1st.

