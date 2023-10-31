Expert Connections
Oklahoma’s 911 system to see upgrades after Gov. Stitt signs Haiden Fleming Memorial Act

Gov. Kevin Stitt after signing the Haiden Fleming Memorial Act.
Gov. Kevin Stitt after signing the Haiden Fleming Memorial Act.(Abi Ruth Martin | kswo)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1590, which updates the state’s 911 system, on Monday, Oct. 30.

Representative Jim Grego (R), who represents District 17 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, is the principal author of the bill. Grego said this upgrade will help dispatchers do their jobs, especially discerning exactly where emergency calls are coming from.

“Working off of outdated technology, 911 dispatchers are challenged to find the right addresses in emergencies when every second counts,” Grego said. “This upgrade will ensure pinpoint accuracy so no matter where someone lives, 911 will know exactly where that person is and get them the assistance they need in a timelier manner.”

This bill was named after Haiden Fleming, a 22-year-old Oklahoman who died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Haiden’s death was a heartbreaking tragedy that could have possibly been avoided if our state had a more updated and efficient 911 system. Time is of the essence in emergency situations, and hopefully by modernizing our system, no more families will have to face the horror my dear friends did when they lost their precious son Haiden,” Blake Stephens (R), Oklahoma State Senator, said.

This bill takes effect on Nov. 1, 2023.

