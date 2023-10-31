Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Parks Jones Realty: Lawton housing prices enter third week of decline

In the housing market report for the week of Oct. 30, like the weather, the average asking...
In the housing market report for the week of Oct. 30, like the weather, the average asking price for Lawton homes is cooling off.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the housing market report for the week of Oct. 30, like the weather, the average asking price for Lawton homes is cooling off.

Parks Jones Realtors say there are 351 homes listed for sale across the city, with an average asking price of over $214,800.

That’s around $2,000 less than last week, and almost $20,000 less than this time last month!

That, and out of the more than 300 homes listed, they’ve been on the market for about 69 days on average.

The current average asking price is still tens of thousands more when compared to the yearly average.

Parks Jones says in the last 12 months, sellers were asking for around $183,000 while selling for just under that, at under $181,000.

Meanwhile, homes were selling faster than they are now, at an average of 41 days.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Image courtesy MGN
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Charges for officers involved in 2021 shooting amended
A Comanche Nation Police officer was injured in a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Officer Injured in Comanche County Crash
High speed internet is almost a need in today’s world.
Have issues getting high speed internet? The Oklahoma Broadband Office wants to know.

Latest News

Farmer Adam Bohl pictured above picking crops
Farmers hope for the renewal of the 2018 Farm Bill
October 24 Parks Jones Realty Report
Parks Jones Realty: Lawton average asking price on decline
A report out by Parks Jones Realtors shows the number of currently for-sale homes increased...
Parks Jones Realty: Monthly home cost decreases by $20,000 with an increase in listings
Parks Jones Realty Report - October 10
Parks Jones Realty: Average sold price on properties up from last year