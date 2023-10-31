Parks Jones Realty: Lawton housing prices enter third week of decline

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the housing market report for the week of Oct. 30, like the weather, the average asking price for Lawton homes is cooling off.

Parks Jones Realtors say there are 351 homes listed for sale across the city, with an average asking price of over $214,800.

That’s around $2,000 less than last week, and almost $20,000 less than this time last month!

That, and out of the more than 300 homes listed, they’ve been on the market for about 69 days on average.

The current average asking price is still tens of thousands more when compared to the yearly average.

Parks Jones says in the last 12 months, sellers were asking for around $183,000 while selling for just under that, at under $181,000.

Meanwhile, homes were selling faster than they are now, at an average of 41 days.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.