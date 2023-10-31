Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Student Film Night’ showcases Cameron students’ film at Vaska Theatre

Monday, the Vaska Theatre held “Student Film Night” where patrons watched a locally made, and award-winning short film called “Capital of Conformity.”
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday, the Vaska Theatre held “Student Film Night” where patrons watched a locally made, and award-winning short film called “Capital of Conformity.”

One of the filmmakers, Mike Luna, said he has been interested in movies and TV shows since he was a little kid and now, as a retired veteran, he is elated to have the opportunity to create his first movie.

“So after I got out, I didn’t know what to do because I was retired,” said Luna. “I have always been interested in movies and TV shows when I noticed Cameron University had a degree for that. I was so excited I was like ‘I can’t wait for that,’ so I signed up and it has been a great journey so far.”

Luna says though it was scary putting this project in front of an audience, he and his fellow filmmakers hope to learn from this experience and hope to make other movies in the future.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Dr. Riley Williams donated 547 copies of "Richard's Friends" to school districts across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma author donates books to all state school districts
Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Reformatory sees trend in contraband smuggling
A suspect in a stolen car led officers on a short chase, according to a Saturday press release.
Car chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Foard Co.

Latest News

Monday, the Vaska Theatre held “Student Film Night” where patrons watched a locally made, and...
‘Student Film Night’ showcases Cameron students’ film at Vaska Theatre
The Arts for All Gala is taking place on Nov. 3 in Lawton.
Arts for All Gala taking place Nov. 3
The Arts for All Gala is taking place on Nov. 3 in Lawton.
Arts for All Gala taking place Nov. 3
Trick or treating
Weekend Warm Up 10/27