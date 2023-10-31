‘Student Film Night’ showcases Cameron students’ film at Vaska Theatre

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday, the Vaska Theatre held “Student Film Night” where patrons watched a locally made, and award-winning short film called “Capital of Conformity.”

One of the filmmakers, Mike Luna, said he has been interested in movies and TV shows since he was a little kid and now, as a retired veteran, he is elated to have the opportunity to create his first movie.

“So after I got out, I didn’t know what to do because I was retired,” said Luna. “I have always been interested in movies and TV shows when I noticed Cameron University had a degree for that. I was so excited I was like ‘I can’t wait for that,’ so I signed up and it has been a great journey so far.”

Luna says though it was scary putting this project in front of an audience, he and his fellow filmmakers hope to learn from this experience and hope to make other movies in the future.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.