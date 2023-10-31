Expert Connections
Temperatures will stay cold for Halloween night | 10/31 AM

A cold day is expected for Halloween, but warmer temperatures are on the horizon.
By Alex Searl
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Halloween Texoma! Today will be another cold day with temperatures about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-20s, and afternoon highs will reach the low 50s. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s for trick or treating tonight, so bundle up if you plan on being outdoors. Outside of chilly conditions, we will have mostly clear skies with calm weather across Texoma, so it should be a great night for festivities.

Winds will shift from north to south tomorrow, and this will begin a warming trend for the back half of the week. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Texoma will see the return of 60-degree weather on Thursday with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

If you have any weekend plans, it should be a beautiful weekend ahead. Friday will be the return of normal temperatures with highs reaching the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. We will see the winds pick up on Saturday and Sunday out of the south at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a little more uncertainty when it comes to the forecast for the beginning of next week, but it appears a cold front will move through at some point during the day on Monday. The strength of this cold front is yet to be determined, but this will be something we monitor as we move closer to next week. There is no rain expected over the next 7 days.

Have a great Halloween! - Alex Searl

