Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Zoo announces birth of endangered Baird’s tapir

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.
By Joi Bass and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a rare edition to the family.

“We’re excited to announce the birth of a female Baird’s tapir. She was born on September 1 to parents Tupelo and Chac after a 13-month gestation,” Metro Richmond Zoo announced on Facebook Monday.

The baby tapir’s name is Sandía, which means “watermelon” in Spanish.

Metro Richmond Zoo says the Baird’s tapir is an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.

“Tapir calves are born with white dots and stripes which serve as camouflage in the dappled forest light.” Metro Richmond Zoo said.

Sandía will lose her white marking when she reaches six months old.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus High School mourned the loss of a freshman on October 29, 2023.
Community mourns Altus freshman
Image courtesy MGN
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Charges for officers involved in 2021 shooting amended
High speed internet is almost a need in today’s world.
Have issues getting high speed internet? The Oklahoma Broadband Office wants to know.
Roy faces nearly a decade in prison on multiple charges including burglary and concealing...
Carnegie man claims he forgot keys when confronted during alleged burglary

Latest News

It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United State...
Walmart revamps 100+ stores with half a billion-dollar upgrades
FBI Director Christopher Wrays says that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout...
FBI Director says terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023
FILE-Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. AB...
Bud Light brewer confident it can win back US drinkers, but sales are still down after backlash
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as...
Biden administration takes on JetBlue as its fight against industry consolidation goes to court
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli forces battle Hamas around Gaza City, as military says 800,000 have fled south