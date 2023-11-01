Assisted living center in Duncan hosts Halloween event

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - COVID-19 may have paused one of Duncan Assisted Living Center’s plans to celebrate Halloween but on Tuesday, the event made its return.

The Canoe Brook Assisted Living Center held its Halloween event Tuesday afternoon, starting with a carnival with seniors between 2 and 3 p.m., before seniors handed out candy to children.

Seniors dressed the part and told us they were so excited to hand out candy.

“The kids, they act like they’re thrilled to death, so it’s lots of fun,” said resident Vicki Malone. “Sometimes they want to be able to look at see, is this my favorite, or I don’t like that one I want this one. So the fact that they’ll pick what they really like, it makes it kind of neat.”

7News spoke with the resident care director who says this is their 1st year having the event again since COVID took its toll, but they’re back and better than ever.

