CASA seeks participants for annual ‘Jingle Jog’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - CASA of Southwest Oklahoma’s 17th annual “Jingle Jog” is fast approaching.

The organization is seeking joggers and volunteers to put on their elf and Santa Claus costumes and get to jogging for a cause.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, known as CASA, has one goal in mind, to provide a voice to the potentially voiceless through advocacy of children in the foster system.

The fundraiser helps to recruit volunteers to match with foster children and they say they are aiming to have one advocate per child.

“Not only will they get to have a fun and amazing time, and maybe get to run in the snow, but they’ll get to meet our board members and staff and be educated on exactly what our advocates do to advocate for these children,” said Advocate Supervisor, Leigh Smallwood.

The deadline for pre-registration for the Jingle Jog is Nov. 17, and the entry fee of $25 will include a t-shirt. If you register after Nov. 17, the cost is $30 and you will not receive a shirt. You can register for the event here.

The event will take place Dec. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.