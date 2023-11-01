Construction narrows portion of Bois D’Arc in Duncan

Expert Connections
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Heads up to drivers in Duncan, starting Thursday morning, some road construction will be affecting traffic.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, Boi D’Arc between 12th and 15th Streets, will be narrowed to just one lane.

The construction is expected to last for approximately two weeks, according to city officials.

Local access to properties will be maintained at all times.

In the meantime, drivers are urged to use caution while driving in the area, and as always, pay attention to the posted signage.

