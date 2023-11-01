Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Elton John sells Atlanta home in one of priciest condo deals in city’s history

Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history. (Source: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history.

The Wall Street Journal reports the roughly 13,500-square-foot residence sold for upward of $7.2 million just a few weeks after hitting the market – about 45% more than the nearly $5.2 million asking price.

John’s primary home is in England.

The “Rocket Man” singer used his Atlanta condo as his United States home base for decades.

He listed the condo for sale in September after recently finishing his farewell tour.

The listing agent wouldn’t say who bought it but said they are local and paid all cash.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.
Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton
A Comanche Nation Police officer was injured in a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Officer Injured in Comanche County Crash
Lexie Walker became chief meteorologist at KSWO in 2023. She is the only female chief based in...
7News Chief Meteorologist to lead morning shows
Image courtesy MGN
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Charges for officers involved in 2021 shooting amended

Latest News

The “Rocket Man” singer used his Atlanta residence as his United States home base for decades.
Elton John sells Atlanta home in one of priciest condo deals in city’s history
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of New...
Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hike
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits to vote as Republicans try to elect Rep. Jim Jordan,...
Rep. George Santos is facing an effort by fellow New York Republicans to expel him from the House