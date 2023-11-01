Expert Connections
Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton

Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.
Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.(KSWO)
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.

The car appeared to be traveling Southwest 17th to Northwest Columbia and also appeared to have rolled over into a fence.

The driver was loaded in the ambulance with unknown injuries.

We contacted the LPD watch commander and they said they don’t have any information as they are still working on the accident. Traffic has been blocked from going down 17th at this time.

You can count on us to bring you more as information becomes available.

