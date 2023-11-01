Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.

The car appeared to be traveling Southwest 17th to Northwest Columbia and also appeared to have rolled over into a fence.

The driver was loaded in the ambulance with unknown injuries.

We contacted the LPD watch commander and they said they don’t have any information as they are still working on the accident. Traffic has been blocked from going down 17th at this time.

