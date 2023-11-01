Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton FFA to host ‘Calf Fry’ fundraiser Thursday

The Lawton Future Farmers of America is hosting a “Calf Fry” fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 2.
By Korey Middleton, Alexis Young and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Future Farmers of America is hosting a “Calf Fry” fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The event will include a silent auction as well as a meal with a donation. Vice President of Lawton FFA, Haley Jones, joined 7News to discuss the event.

The event will take place at the Life Readiness Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, you can watch the interview above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.
Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton
Lexie Walker became chief meteorologist at KSWO in 2023. She is the only female chief based in...
7News Chief Meteorologist to lead morning shows
A Comanche Nation Police officer was injured in a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Officer Injured in Comanche County Crash
Image courtesy MGN
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Charges for officers involved in 2021 shooting amended

Latest News

The Lawton Future Farmers of America is hosting a “Calf Fry” fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 2
Lawton FFA to host ‘Calf Fry’ fundraiser Thursday
Virginia Aid joined 7News to discuss upcoming events on post.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Sending letters to soldiers, State of Fort Sill Address, holiday events
CASA is seeking participants in its annual Jingle Jog
CASA seeks participants for annual ‘Jingle Jog’
The organization is seeking joggers and volunteers to put on their elf and Santa Claus costumes...
CASA seeks participants for annual ‘Jingle Jog’