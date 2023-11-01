Lawton FFA to host ‘Calf Fry’ fundraiser Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Future Farmers of America is hosting a “Calf Fry” fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The event will include a silent auction as well as a meal with a donation. Vice President of Lawton FFA, Haley Jones, joined 7News to discuss the event.

The event will take place at the Life Readiness Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, you can watch the interview above!

