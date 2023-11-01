Temperatures will return to normal by Friday | 11/1 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be the return of southern winds to the area, which will be the main ingredient to start a warming trend in the area. Today will still be on the cooler side with afternoon highs reaching the mid-50s, but we should be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny today with light south winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow morning will be our last day with below freezing temperatures for a little while with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s. We will see temperatures return to the low 60s tomorrow afternoon. Skies will be on the cloudier side during the day, but no rain is in the forecast. Winds will continue to be light and out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

The average high for this time of year in Texoma is 70 degrees, and temperatures will top out right around that mark on Friday. We are expecting to have above average temperatures on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday by reaching the mid-70s. While we may see some on and off cloud coverage this weekend, there is still no rain in the forecast.

We are tracking a weak cold front that is expected to move through the area during the day on Monday. This front will bring the return of northern winds to the area, but temperatures only look to drop from the 70s to the 60s for the middle of next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

