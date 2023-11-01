Expert Connections
Two in Duncan wanted after allegedly pouring acid into gas tanks of company’s vehicles

Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s vehicles by pouring acid into their gas tanks.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s vehicles by pouring acid into their gas tanks.

Jason Wininger and Christopher Hartness both face two felony charges of malicious injury to property.

Court documents allege in late September, someone with Tri-County Wrecker tried taking out one of the vehicles, when it died and wouldn’t turn back on. A fuel sample would later show acid was present.

Video surveillance showed an employee from the neighboring Love’s gas station allegedly coordinating with another man to pour an unknown liquid into the gas tanks of several vehicles belonging to Tri-County Wrecker. The employee was later identified as Wininger.

Court documents also state that Wininger was caught on video at a nearby hardware store buying the acid that was used later that night.

They both face 2 years in prison on each charge.

