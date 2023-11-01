Warming into the 70s after tomorrow | 11/1PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight we’ll see generally clear skies with some clouds passing by from time to time. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chills will feel more like mid 20s walking out the door. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for Thursday with high temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s. Keep in mind, the average temperature for early November is currently 70 degrees. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Friday will warm to near average with widespread low 70s for high temperatures. Skies will be mostly sunny all day long with light south winds. It’ll be much of the same heading into the weekend. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Light south winds. Sunday will also see clouds and sunshine mixed with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Also happening this weekend is the end of Daylight Saving Time! Clocks will ‘Fall Back’ at 2AM Sunday morning. It’s also the perfect time to address some extra around the house maintenance tasks like: change are to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, check your carbon monoxide detector, rotate your mattress, reverse your ceiling fans, change the air filters around the house, restock your emergency kit and medicine cabinet!

A cold front will move in Monday but this won’t have that much of an impact as say our cold fronts from last week. Monday will stay in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. By Tuesday afternoon we’ll see highs in the low 70s with sunny skies continuing. Winds on Monday and Tuesday will be light out of the north at 5 to 15mph. No rain or precipitation is expected with the frontal passage.

By Wednesday of next week, highs drop into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.