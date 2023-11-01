“We need a better grip on this”: Duncan veteran shares story

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Robert Campbell walked 7News through his experience with Duncan Police officers after he was detained while going through a PTSD episode.

”I did not actively try to fight them off of me but I did actively not let them put my hands behind my back,” he said. “I ended up being slammed over there and then.. you’ve see the rest.”

The combat veteran shared he was in his car feeling ‘hopeless’ when he picked up the phone.

”When you get told, you have these problems and there’s no treatment.. I was like, ‘Okay, I want some help’,” Campbell said. “I started looking up places to go and every phone call I made was ‘we can’t help you, we’ve got to call someone else’.”

Forcing him to his last resort of calling 911.

Bobby Marshall is the Chaplain and Commander of Dobbs-Adams Post 55 of the American Legion. He said he started reaching out almost immediately after hearing about Campbell’s experience.

Marshall added his belief that there should be someone at these situations who isn’t armed and knows how to deal with veterans.

”We just need to finish working to the resources and connection available in order, when they get a call of a veteran in crisis -- yes, get out there, contain the situation,” he said. “But there should be personnel, counselors, American Legion members, someone who can be called to come in and help them de-escalate the situation.”

He praised the police department for not drawing weapons on Campbell, something he says is a sign of growth.

Campbell on the other hand, said he faults everyone involved and wants to see change.

”I have a part to play in it. PD has a part to play in it. Everybody has a part to play in it,” he said. “It was just straight mishandled from the get-go. We need to get a better grip on this, because if stuff like this keeps happening, we’re gonna keep having veterans in crisis.”

Those dealing with suicidal thoughts should contact the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

