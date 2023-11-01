Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Sending letters to soldiers, State of Fort Sill Address, holiday events

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holiday season upon us, there are plenty of events happening on Fort Sill.

Community Relations Liason Virginia Aid joined 7News to discuss the events including sending a letter to a soldier, the State of Fort Sill Address, the 77th Army Band’s Veterans Day Concert, holiday meals for soldiers, holiday exodus and more!

To hear more about the events, you can watch the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.