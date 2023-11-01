Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Sending letters to soldiers, State of Fort Sill Address, holiday events

With the holiday season upon us, there are plenty of events happening on Fort Sill.
By Billie Hill, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holiday season upon us, there are plenty of events happening on Fort Sill.

Community Relations Liason Virginia Aid joined 7News to discuss the events including sending a letter to a soldier, the State of Fort Sill Address, the 77th Army Band’s Veterans Day Concert, holiday meals for soldiers, holiday exodus and more!

To hear more about the events, you can watch the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.
Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton
Lexie Walker became chief meteorologist at KSWO in 2023. She is the only female chief based in...
7News Chief Meteorologist to lead morning shows
A Comanche Nation Police officer was injured in a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Officer Injured in Comanche County Crash
Image courtesy MGN
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Charges for officers involved in 2021 shooting amended

Latest News

CASA is seeking participants in its annual Jingle Jog
CASA seeks participants for annual ‘Jingle Jog’
Virginia Aid joined 7News to discuss upcoming events on post.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Sending letters to soldiers, State of Fort Sill Address, holiday events
Campbell said he wants to see change from everyone involved.
“We need a better grip on this”: Duncan veteran shares story
Temperatures will return to normal by Friday | 11/1 AM
Temperatures will return to normal by Friday | 11/1 AM