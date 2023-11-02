After a cold day to start November, warmer weather returns to Texoma | 11/2 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be the return of near normal temperatures to the area. The morning will start on the chilly side with temperatures expected in the low 30s before sunrise. Sunrise will happen around 8 a.m. this morning, and we can expect temperatures to reach the mid-60s across the area. For reference, this is about 10 degrees warmer than the afternoon high we reached yesterday. Skies will once again be sunny all day long with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

This weekend will be a beautiful fall weekend with temperatures reaching the mid-70s every day. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast as well on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, so it is a perfect weekend to get out and enjoy outdoor activities. While you enjoy your weekend, don’t forget that Sunday is the end of daylight savings time! Be sure to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night and enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

There are a couple of weak cold fronts possible in the early parts of next week. The air behind these fronts does not look all that cold, so I expect temperatures to stay in the 70s and 60s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Rain does not appear likely over the next 7 days.

Have a great Thursday!

