America’s Veteran Supporters are asking for help to cover every veteran’s grave with a wreath

By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Dec. 16, volunteers across the country will lay wreaths on the graves of cemeteries in remembrance of our veterans.

America’s Veteran Supporters are asking for sponsors for the wreaths to adorn any and every cemetery in Comanche County.

The placement ceremonies are scheduled for Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Fort Sill, as well as Highland Cemetery in Lawton.

Organizers are hoping to cover each and every grave with the wreaths.

“I would like one time to be able to put a wreath on every grave that’s out here, but we have a little over 10,000 veterans out here and it keeps growing every day,” Mary Fountain, Coordinator for Wreaths Across America, said. “So whatever wreaths we get to put out, we put out for those veterans.”

Proceeds from the purchase of the wreaths go toward scholarships for High School ROTC students and the VFW.

The deadline to purchase the wreaths is Nov. 14, and the placement ceremonies are set for Dec. 16.

For more information on this ceremony you can go here.

