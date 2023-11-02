Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Arvest Foundation gives donation to Museum of the Great Plains

The Museum of the Great Plains has received a major donation to help area schools and students.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has received a major donation to help area schools and students.

The Arvest Foundation gave the museum a $5,000 donation.

The grant will let them offer scholarships to Title 1 or rural schools in the area. The money will also let the museum offer educational experiences for students.

Officials with the museum were grateful for the donation, saying in part, “Children’s education is the bedrock of a healthy community, and we aim to eliminate barriers to entry wherever possible.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.
Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton
Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s...
Two in Duncan wanted after allegedly pouring acid into gas tanks of company’s vehicles
Lexie Walker became chief meteorologist at KSWO in 2023. She is the only female chief based in...
7News Chief Meteorologist to lead morning shows
Gov. Kevin Stitt after signing the Haiden Fleming Memorial Act.
Oklahoma’s 911 system to see upgrades after Gov. Stitt signs Haiden Fleming Memorial Act
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says

Latest News

Founder of Westwin Elements, KaLeigh Long at company groundbreaking.
Founder on how the idea for a refinery originated
Marlow Merchants to host annual Holiday Open House
Marlow Merchants to host annual Holiday Open House
Organizations seeking spread awareness during National Adoption Awareness Month
Organizations seeking to spread awareness during National Adoption Awareness Month
First responders were called to the scene of a wreck with unknown injuries this morning.
Crews respond to a Crash Near Indiahoma