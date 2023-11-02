Arvest Foundation gives donation to Museum of the Great Plains

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has received a major donation to help area schools and students.

The Arvest Foundation gave the museum a $5,000 donation.

The grant will let them offer scholarships to Title 1 or rural schools in the area. The money will also let the museum offer educational experiences for students.

Officials with the museum were grateful for the donation, saying in part, “Children’s education is the bedrock of a healthy community, and we aim to eliminate barriers to entry wherever possible.”

