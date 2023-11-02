Expert Connections
Community Conversations: Chisholm Trail Arts Council to host the Vienna Boys Choir

During the conversation, the Vienna Boys Choir, their upcoming performance, as well as who and how much it will cost to attend were discussed.
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Tarra Bates
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Matt Daniel from the Chisholm Trail Arts Council joined 7News anchor Tarra Banks in the studio for this edition of Community Conversations to give us all the details about the upcoming performance by the Vienna Boys Choir.

You can watch the conversation above for more information or you can visit the Council’s website here.

