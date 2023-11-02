Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: Lawton NAACP one of largest branches in Oklahoma

President of the Lawton chapter, Will Scott, Jr. joined 7News to talk about the organization.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The NAACP is the nation’s oldest civil rights organization in America.

With an existence for over a century, the Lawton, Oklahoma Branch chartered April 12, 1954 by the Association, is one of the largest branches within the State of Oklahoma.

President of the Lawton chapter, Will Scott, Jr. joined 7News to talk about the organization, becoming a member, what the NAACP is, current initiatives, the future of the organization and more.

To learn more, watch the interview above!

