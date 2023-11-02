Crews respond to a Crash Near Indiahoma

Expert Connections
First responders were called to the scene of a wreck with unknown injuries this morning.
By Korey Middleton
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -First responders were called to the scene of a wreck with unknown injuries Thursday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene at the 69 hundred block of Southwest 267th Street and Baseline Road at about 2:00 A.M. for reports of a driver who was possibly ejected from the vehicle.

First responders and EMS treated the driver and another patient on scene and requested for survival flight.

Our photographer captured Survival flight taking off from the scene.

No word on either the driver or the other patient’s condition at this time.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

