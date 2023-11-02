DRH Birth Center enters “TeamBirth Era” with celebration Wednesday

Expert Connections
Duncan Regional Hospital held an event today celebrating the launch of the "Team Birth Era" in the Birth Center.
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Regional Hospital held an event today celebrating the launch of the “TeamBirth Era” in the Birth Center.

The event saw representatives from TeamBirth and DRH as well as nurses and doctors in the Birth Center.

For those unfamiliar with TeamBirth, the project seeks to bring providers together to work towards the mother’s goals through her birthing experience.

Members from the DRH Birth Center say they believe the implementation of the project will bring together patients, doctors and nurses alike.

”I think a lot of the things that we are promoting, we are already doing, but we’re making it more transparent,” said OB/GYN Specialist, Dr. Stacie Elfrink. “We’re bringing it to the forefront, we’re making the patient a part of their birth experience.”

“We have developed a way where we can allow a very structured, safe environment for the patient, the nurse and the physician to all talk and communicate together,” said DRH nurse April Adams.

According to officials with Ariadne Labs, the company behind TeamBirth, Oklahoma leads the nation with hospitals implementing the program.

