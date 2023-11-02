Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

How to prevent reckless driving

Is it worth risking a life to get from point A to point B
By Anthony Winn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Is it worth risking a life to get from point A to point B? Is that text, phone call or tik tok worth a ticket?

One of the reasons that most collisions happen is be reckless driving. Lawton’s Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

Chris Blessing shared tips on ways you can prevent reckless driving. “Wear your seat belt please stay off your phone during to and from your destination. That text message can wait, that tik tok can wait because nothing is worse than giving a notification that a love one won’t come home because somebody is carelessly driving or they are recklessly driving” said Blessing.

Blessing stressed the importance of staying off our phones..as most collisions happen because of reckless driving.

“Yea its safe to say that a lot of our collisions not only here in Lawton but around the nation has increased due to careless driving or reckless driving whether its speeding or without do regard for safety or being on your phone” Blessing said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.
Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton
Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s...
Two in Duncan wanted after allegedly pouring acid into gas tanks of company’s vehicles
Lexie Walker became chief meteorologist at KSWO in 2023. She is the only female chief based in...
7News Chief Meteorologist to lead morning shows
Gov. Kevin Stitt after signing the Haiden Fleming Memorial Act.
Oklahoma’s 911 system to see upgrades after Gov. Stitt signs Haiden Fleming Memorial Act
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says

Latest News

First responders were called to the scene of a wreck with unknown injuries this morning.
Crews respond to a Crash Near Indiahoma
After a cold day to start November, warmer weather returns to Texoma | 11/2 AM
After a cold day to start November, warmer weather returns to Texoma | 11/2 AM
Duncan Regional Hospital held an event today celebrating the launch of the "Team Birth Era" in...
DRH Birth Center enters “TeamBirth Era” with celebration Wednesday
Nurse retires after 40+ years
Nurse retires after 40+ years