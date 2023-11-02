How to prevent reckless driving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Is it worth risking a life to get from point A to point B? Is that text, phone call or tik tok worth a ticket?

One of the reasons that most collisions happen is be reckless driving. Lawton’s Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

Chris Blessing shared tips on ways you can prevent reckless driving. “Wear your seat belt please stay off your phone during to and from your destination. That text message can wait, that tik tok can wait because nothing is worse than giving a notification that a love one won’t come home because somebody is carelessly driving or they are recklessly driving” said Blessing.

Blessing stressed the importance of staying off our phones..as most collisions happen because of reckless driving.

“Yea its safe to say that a lot of our collisions not only here in Lawton but around the nation has increased due to careless driving or reckless driving whether its speeding or without do regard for safety or being on your phone” Blessing said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.