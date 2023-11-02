Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

KCA Veterans Day Parade takes place Nov. 4 in Apache

On Saturday, Nov. 4, KCA’s annual Veterans Day Parade is taking place in Apache.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, Nov. 4, KCA’s annual Veterans Day Parade is taking place in Apache.

The event will be taking place around noon, with those in the parade lining up at 11 a.m. at the Old Apache High. It will include all the parade favorites like marching bands and floats, all for one purpose, recognizing the veterans who served our country.

“Armed Forces Day, we honor them during Memorial Day we honor those who we lost, this is when we honor today’s veterans,” said KCA Veterans Organization Treasurer, Clifford Takwana. “This and in Southwest Oklahoma, many, many of our families have veterans. This is a good day to celebrate them.”

The event is open to everyone.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s...
Two in Duncan wanted after allegedly pouring acid into gas tanks of company’s vehicles
Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.
Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton
First responders were called to the scene of a wreck with unknown injuries this morning.
Frederick woman in critical condition after crash near Indiahoma
Lexie Walker became chief meteorologist at KSWO in 2023. She is the only female chief based in...
7News Chief Meteorologist to lead morning shows
Nurse retires after 40+ years
Nurse retires after 40+ years

Latest News

President of the Lawton chapter, Will Scott, Jr. joined 7News to talk about the organization,...
Community Conversations: Lawton NAACP one of largest branches in Oklahoma
St. John Lutheran Church to host 30th annual Turkey Dinner
St. John Lutheran Church to host 30th annual Turkey Dinner
Community Conversations: Chisholm Trail Arts Council to host the Vienna Boys Choir
Community Conversations: Chisholm Trail Arts Council to host the Vienna Boys Choir
On Saturday, Nov. 4, KCA’s annual Veterans Day Parade is taking place in Apache.
KCA Veterans Day Parade takes place Nov. 4 in Apache