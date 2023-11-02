KCA Veterans Day Parade takes place Nov. 4 in Apache

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, Nov. 4, KCA’s annual Veterans Day Parade is taking place in Apache.

The event will be taking place around noon, with those in the parade lining up at 11 a.m. at the Old Apache High. It will include all the parade favorites like marching bands and floats, all for one purpose, recognizing the veterans who served our country.

“Armed Forces Day, we honor them during Memorial Day we honor those who we lost, this is when we honor today’s veterans,” said KCA Veterans Organization Treasurer, Clifford Takwana. “This and in Southwest Oklahoma, many, many of our families have veterans. This is a good day to celebrate them.”

The event is open to everyone.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.