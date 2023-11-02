Kevin Stitt and Greg Abbott visit Israel

Expert Connections
Governor Kevin Stitt joined his counterpart from Texas in a visit to Israel.
By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEL AVIV, Israel (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt joined his counterpart from Texas in a visit to Israel.

Stitt and Texas Governor Greg Abbott made an appearance at a hospital in Tel Aviv.

The two state leaders also met with Israel’s Prime Minister, and pledged support for the nation.

The visit comes as the country’s offensive in Gaza escalates with Israeli air strikes hitting a refugee camp two times this week.

