Lawton pair charged with murder of Comanche Nation woman found at Wildlife Refuge

(staff)
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people from Lawton are facing federal charges in the death of a Comanche Nation woman whose body was found in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge earlier this year.

Tevin Semien and Makalya Logsdon are each charged in the death.

Semien’s charges include first degree premeditated murder, an alternative count of second degree murder, and one count of possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction. Logsdon is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

According to court documents, the woman’s body was found in the refuge in May.

A search of the woman’s home uncovered blood and signs of a struggle. Her vehicle was also missing from the home.

Days later, Semien and Logsdon were caught and arrested after a high speed chase south of Dallas.

If convicted, Semien could face life in federal prison, while Logsdon faces 15 years if found guilty.

