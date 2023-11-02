Marlow Merchants to host annual Holiday Open House

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - The Marlow Merchants are hosting their annual Holiday Open House this weekend.

The annual event now has more than 14 participating businesses offering their wares for shoppers, and eateries, wineries and coffee shops have joined in too.

Geared toward holiday shopping, merchants are offering specials this weekend along with a new Elf Hunt.

Patrons can pick up a card at a participating store, and once they find the elf they can have their card ‘initialized.’

Once all spots on the card are full, the card can be turned in for a drawing for a gift basket.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.