Near average conditions tomorrow, warmer heading into the weekend | 11/2PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday will warm to near average with widespread low 70s for high temperatures. Skies will be mostly sunny all day long with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. It’ll be much of the same heading into the weekend. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Light south winds. Sunday will also see more clouds than sun but that won’t stop temperatures from warming into the upper 70s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Also happening this weekend is the end of Daylight Saving Time! Clocks will ‘Fall Back’ at 2AM Sunday morning. It’s also the perfect time to address some extra around the house maintenance tasks like: change are to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, check your carbon monoxide detector, rotate your mattress, reverse your ceiling fans, change the air filters around the house, restock your emergency kit and medicine cabinet!

A cold front will move in Monday but there won’t be much cold air with this front. Monday will stay in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies despite the not so cold- cold front moving in. By Tuesday afternoon we’ll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies. No rain or precipitation is expected with the frontal passage.

By Wednesday of next week, high temperatures drop into the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. South to north winds at 10 to 15mph. The wind shift is thanks to another cold front that will move in during the morning. This front does look to cool things down following its arrival. High temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by Thursday of next week.

When it comes to morning temperatures, a light jacket will suffice as many mornings will start in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Have a great Friday! -LW

