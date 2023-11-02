Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Nurse retires after 40+ years

By Johnathan Lewis
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For Riva Snell, the idea of being a nurse started in her early twenties when she didn’t like the experience of getting a shot. For the last forty-six years, she’s strived to make that experience better for others.

”I was not the best patient, let me just put it that way. So, my motivation was to, always to be a nurse and maybe be a good nurse and make better patients,” said Snell.

Over the years, Riva has worked for multiple doctors in multiple buildings, but all on the same block. She’s spend the last seventeen years with Doctor Joe Leverett.

”It started out as a clinic that was bought out by Integris many years ago, and then when they left this area we transitioned over here to Jackson County Memorial Hospital, all on this same block for forty-five, forty-six years,” said Snell.

Undoubtedly, she’s met many people over the last four decades plus, being able to experience some families through multiple generations.

”It was all one level of patients, you know, one age group of patients, but then after a while it was the second generation, and then the third generation, and now I’m on the fourth generation of these families,” said Snell.

She downplays her impact on the community, but the people around her feel otherwise.

”There’s just going to be this huge void for a while, where Riva’s gregarious, wonderful, happy person was,” said Leverett.

Snell says the most important thing she’s learned is to ask questions, because they open doors for opportunities you would normally not get. She’s been a part of many surgeries that she wouldn’t have been able to be a part of if it wasn’t for her inquiries.

”Always ask questions, to be open to asking questions and receiving advice, and to be open to helping the people around you,” said Snell.

Doctor Leverett says that it’ll be difficult to replace Snell, hoping she changes her mind about retirement, but knowing she’smade up her mind. He says she’ll be greatly missed.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.
Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton
Lexie Walker became chief meteorologist at KSWO in 2023. She is the only female chief based in...
7News Chief Meteorologist to lead morning shows
A Comanche Nation Police officer was injured in a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Officer Injured in Comanche County Crash
Image courtesy MGN
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 1,000 lbs. of marijuana
Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle during their preliminary hearing
Charges for officers involved in 2021 shooting amended

Latest News

Warming into the 70s after tomorrow
Warming into the 70s after tomorrow | 11/1PM
Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s...
Two in Duncan wanted after allegedly pouring acid into gas tanks of company’s vehicles
Starting Thursday morning, some road construction will be affecting traffic.
Construction narrows portion of Bois D’Arc in Duncan
The Lawton Future Farmers of America is hosting a “Calf Fry” fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 2
Lawton FFA to host ‘Calf Fry’ fundraiser Thursday