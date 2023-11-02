Nurse retires after 40+ years

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For Riva Snell, the idea of being a nurse started in her early twenties when she didn’t like the experience of getting a shot. For the last forty-six years, she’s strived to make that experience better for others.

”I was not the best patient, let me just put it that way. So, my motivation was to, always to be a nurse and maybe be a good nurse and make better patients,” said Snell.

Over the years, Riva has worked for multiple doctors in multiple buildings, but all on the same block. She’s spend the last seventeen years with Doctor Joe Leverett.

”It started out as a clinic that was bought out by Integris many years ago, and then when they left this area we transitioned over here to Jackson County Memorial Hospital, all on this same block for forty-five, forty-six years,” said Snell.

Undoubtedly, she’s met many people over the last four decades plus, being able to experience some families through multiple generations.

”It was all one level of patients, you know, one age group of patients, but then after a while it was the second generation, and then the third generation, and now I’m on the fourth generation of these families,” said Snell.

She downplays her impact on the community, but the people around her feel otherwise.

”There’s just going to be this huge void for a while, where Riva’s gregarious, wonderful, happy person was,” said Leverett.

Snell says the most important thing she’s learned is to ask questions, because they open doors for opportunities you would normally not get. She’s been a part of many surgeries that she wouldn’t have been able to be a part of if it wasn’t for her inquiries.

”Always ask questions, to be open to asking questions and receiving advice, and to be open to helping the people around you,” said Snell.

Doctor Leverett says that it’ll be difficult to replace Snell, hoping she changes her mind about retirement, but knowing she’smade up her mind. He says she’ll be greatly missed.

