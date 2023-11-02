ODOT releases game day traffic advisories ahead of Bedlam

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - With Bedlam taking place in Stillwater on Saturday, Nov. 4, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has released a list of projects on roadways that could impact game day traffic.

The list includes projects and details from interstates, highways and turnpikes statewide, but there will be a handful affecting travel in Southwest Oklahoma.

Near Walters, I-44/H. E. Bailey Turnpike is narrowed to one lane at SH-5 due to bridge rehabilitation. There will also be a narrowing to one lane on the interstate near Elgin between mile markers 46 and 62 for pavement rehabilitation.

In Jackson Co. US-62 will be narrowed due to sidewalk improvements. This will be just west of the SH-34 junction and extend east into Duke.

For more information on how construction will affect traffic on game day, you can visit the Oklahoma Traffic Map here.

