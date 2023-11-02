Expert Connections
ODOT releases game day traffic advisories ahead of Bedlam

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has released a list of projects on roadways that could impact game day traffic.(MGN)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - With Bedlam taking place in Stillwater on Saturday, Nov. 4, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has released a list of projects on roadways that could impact game day traffic.

The list includes projects and details from interstates, highways and turnpikes statewide, but there will be a handful affecting travel in Southwest Oklahoma.

Near Walters, I-44/H. E. Bailey Turnpike is narrowed to one lane at SH-5 due to bridge rehabilitation. There will also be a narrowing to one lane on the interstate near Elgin between mile markers 46 and 62 for pavement rehabilitation.

In Jackson Co. US-62 will be narrowed due to sidewalk improvements. This will be just west of the SH-34 junction and extend east into Duke.

For more information on how construction will affect traffic on game day, you can visit the Oklahoma Traffic Map here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

