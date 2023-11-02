Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Organizations seeking to spread awareness during National Adoption Awareness Month

November is recognized as National Adoption Awareness Month. While all adoption-related issues are important, the particular focus of this month is the adoption
By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - November is recognized as National Adoption Awareness Month. While all adoption-related issues are important, the particular focus of this month is the adoption of children currently in foster care.

Executive Director of One Church, One Child of Oklahoma, Valarie E. Howard, joined 7News anchor Tarra Banks in the studio to discuss the current foster care system in Oklahoma.

During the interview, requirements potential families need to meet in order to adopt as well as the overall Oklahoma adoption system were covered.

To learn more about these very important topics and even more, watch the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.
Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton
Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s...
Two in Duncan wanted after allegedly pouring acid into gas tanks of company’s vehicles
Lexie Walker became chief meteorologist at KSWO in 2023. She is the only female chief based in...
7News Chief Meteorologist to lead morning shows
Gov. Kevin Stitt after signing the Haiden Fleming Memorial Act.
Oklahoma’s 911 system to see upgrades after Gov. Stitt signs Haiden Fleming Memorial Act
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says

Latest News

Arvest Foundation gives donation to Museum of the Great Plains
Arvest Foundation gives donation to Museum of the Great Plains
Founder of Westwin Elements, KaLeigh Long at company groundbreaking.
Founder on how the idea for a refinery originated
Marlow Merchants to host annual Holiday Open House
Marlow Merchants to host annual Holiday Open House
First responders were called to the scene of a wreck with unknown injuries this morning.
Crews respond to a Crash Near Indiahoma