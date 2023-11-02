Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

St. John Lutheran Church to host 30th annual Turkey Dinner

A Lawton Church is continuing a yearly tradition of reaching out to the community for a good cause.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Church is continuing a yearly tradition of reaching out to the community for a good cause.

St. John Lutheran Church is hosting its 30th annual Turkey Dinner tomorrow, Nov. 3.

Like every year, the church is opening its doors to the community for a warm meal of all the seasonal classics.

All money raised from the event directly support the church’s outreach and missionary efforts in the Lawton area.

“It’s a lot of work, but we make it a lot of fun at the same time, but we do it for a really good cause -- we support many of those in our Lawton community.”

Some of the organizations that receive the church’s support include homeless shelter, the woman’s new direction center, the food bank, meals on wheels and more.

The event will run across two meals Friday, Nov. 3. Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while dinner will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, and kids under 4 get in for free.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s...
Two in Duncan wanted after allegedly pouring acid into gas tanks of company’s vehicles
Lawton police responded to a rollover accident at 17th and Columbia Tuesday evening.
Halloween rollover sends one to hospital in Lawton
First responders were called to the scene of a wreck with unknown injuries this morning.
Frederick woman in critical condition after crash near Indiahoma
Lexie Walker became chief meteorologist at KSWO in 2023. She is the only female chief based in...
7News Chief Meteorologist to lead morning shows
Nurse retires after 40+ years
Nurse retires after 40+ years

Latest News

Kevin Stitt and Greg Abbott visit Israel
Two victims identified in fatal crash that took place in Waurika
Two victims identified in fatal crash that took place in Waurika
Temporary license plates now last longer thanks to new law
America’s Veteran Supporters are asking for help to cover every veteran’s grave with a wreath
America’s Veteran Supporters are asking for help to cover every veteran’s grave with a wreath