St. John Lutheran Church to host 30th annual Turkey Dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Church is continuing a yearly tradition of reaching out to the community for a good cause.

St. John Lutheran Church is hosting its 30th annual Turkey Dinner tomorrow, Nov. 3.

Like every year, the church is opening its doors to the community for a warm meal of all the seasonal classics.

All money raised from the event directly support the church’s outreach and missionary efforts in the Lawton area.

“It’s a lot of work, but we make it a lot of fun at the same time, but we do it for a really good cause -- we support many of those in our Lawton community.”

Some of the organizations that receive the church’s support include homeless shelter, the woman’s new direction center, the food bank, meals on wheels and more.

The event will run across two meals Friday, Nov. 3. Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while dinner will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, and kids under 4 get in for free.

