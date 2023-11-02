Temporary license plates now last longer thanks to new law

Expert Connections
Oklahoma drivers now have extra time to get their new car's registration.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma drivers now have extra time to get their new car’s registration.

Thanks to a law that went into effect yesterday, Nov. 1, temporary license plates are now valid for two months, instead of the previous 30 days.

The bill’s author, Representative Steve Bashore, said he wanted to bring Oklahoma in line with other states.

“I ran this legislation to give Oklahomans more time to pay their registration and title fees to offset the exorbitant amount of excise tax levied upon them,” Bashore said.

