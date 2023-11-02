Two victims identified in fatal crash that took place in Waurika

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika police are identifying the two victims in last week’s fatal crash.

In a statement, police say the driver has been identified a Paula Matamoros of Hastings and the passenger as Jose Perales of Waurika.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Advent Road.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, while three juveniles were critically injured. An update on their condition has not yet been released.

As for how the crash happened, that still remains to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.