City of Duncan announces appointment of new police chief

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan now has a new Chief of Police.

Major Brian Attaway has been appointed as Chief of the Duncan Police Department.

He has served with the department for more than 20 years and has worked in many areas from patrol officer to K9 handler, along with working with the Special Response Team.

In a statement, Attaway said the following:

A leader is only as good as the people who work for them, and I will strive to be a leader that paves a path for others to follow and helps them also become great leaders.

With his appointment, Attaway replaces Bo Walker, who was appointed Chief of Police in February.

