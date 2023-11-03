City of Duncan announces appointment of new police chief

Expert Connections
Attaway has been named as the Duncan Chief of Police.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan now has a new Chief of Police.

Major Brian Attaway has been appointed as Chief of the Duncan Police Department.

He has served with the department for more than 20 years and has worked in many areas from patrol officer to K9 handler, along with working with the Special Response Team.

In a statement, Attaway said the following:

With his appointment, Attaway replaces Bo Walker, who was appointed Chief of Police in February.

