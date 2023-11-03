Dry conditions and warm temperatures through the weekend | 11/3PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The forecast remains much of the same as we head into the weekend. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 40s by daybreak tomorrow. Areas of patchy fog may across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Development looks to start around 4AM. It won’t stick around long as it’s expected to fizzle shortly after 9AM. Visibility will likely drop below 1-mile. We’ll be quiet all day long with highs rising into the mid 70s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph under partly cloudy skies.

Bedlam is tomorrow at 2:30 in the afternoon up in Stillwater. For those of you planning on attending the game or staying home, great weather is expected all across Oklahoma! Clocks will ‘Fall Back’ at 2AM Sunday morning. It’s also the perfect time to address some extra around the house maintenance tasks like: changing the batteries in your smoke detectors, check your carbon monoxide detector, rotate your mattress, reverse your ceiling fans, change the air filters around the house, restock your emergency kit and medicine cabinet!

Sunday morning will be a little warmer with temperatures falling into the low 50s. Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

No precipitation is expected this weekend.

Have a great weekend! -LW

