Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill welcomes over 300 basic training graduates

More than 300 soldiers graduated Basic Training Friday morning on Fort Sill’s polo field.
More than 300 soldiers graduated Basic Training Friday morning on Fort Sill’s polo field.(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 300 soldiers graduated Basic Training Friday morning on Fort Sill’s polo field.

Graduates with both E Battery, 1st of the 31st Field Artillery and D Battery, 1st of the 79th Field Artillery will now head to various schools for jobs ranging from artillery, to medical, and more.

We also have two honor graduates to tell you about.

From Morristown Tennessee, Private First Class Monica Sirbough graduated with honors from the 1st of the 31st.

And from Atlanta, Georgia, Private First Class Abel Osazuwa with the 1st of the 79th.

We extend our congratulations and wish them well in their new endeavors!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton pair charged with murder of Comanche Nation woman found at Wildlife Refuge
First responders were called to the scene of a wreck with unknown injuries this morning.
Frederick woman in critical condition after crash near Indiahoma
Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s...
Two in Duncan wanted after allegedly pouring acid into gas tanks of company’s vehicles
Temporary license plates now last longer thanks to new law
Two victims identified in fatal crash that took place in Waurika
Two victims identified in fatal crash that took place in Waurika

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shepard mix
Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shephard mix
Dry conditions and warm temperatures through the weekend
Dry conditions and warm temperatures through the weekend | 11/3PM
Lawton High School students play life-sized version of ‘The Game of Life’
Lawton High School students play life-sized version of ‘The Game of Life’
MacArthur High School greets Pre-K students with drop off parade
MacArthur High School greets Pre-K students with drop off parade