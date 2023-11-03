Expert Connections
Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shephard mix


By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Tarra Bates
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Friday, so that means it is Furry Friend Friday and Roy Rodrick from Lawton Animal Welfare has come to the studio with a nine-month-old male Australian Shephard mix.

In today’s Furry Friend Friday segment, 7News anchor Tarra Bates and Roy Rodrick discussed how people can better take care of their dogs in the cold, if Lawton Animal Welfare sees more abandoned animals during this time of the year, as well as our new furry friend.

Check out the interview above to learn more!

