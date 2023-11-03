Expert Connections
Lankford and colleagues condemn Biden Administration for proposed southern border rule

Senator James Lankford
Senator James Lankford(Senate.gov)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Senator James Lankford (R-OK) along with other Republican colleagues submitted a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services condemning a Biden Administration’s proposal aimed at the southern border.

The proposal in question comes from the Office of Refugee Resettlement and is titled, “Unaccompanied Children Program Foundational Rule.”

The letter states that this rule would allow the facilitation of abortions on unaccompanied minors at the border.

Within the letter, the groups of Senators claimed this proposal is against federal law.

“Instead of adhering to the law, responding to Congressional inquiry, heeding Congress’ warning, and treating unaccompanied minors with the dignity and respect they deserve as young mothers, HHS ORR has decided to codify these flagrant violations of the Hyde Amendment through the proposed rule,” the Senators wrote.

You can read the full letter here.

