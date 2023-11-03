Lawton FFA hosts ‘Calf Fry’ fundraiser Nov. 2

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday evening, the members of the Lawton FFA organization hosted its 4th annual Calf Fry and Silent Auction.

The event, held at the Life Ready Center, wrapped up at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The cost of the meal was whatever one could donate to the organization, supporting Lawton FFA.

“All the proceeds from the silent auction will go to help the FFA members as they travel throughout the state and across the country as we go to conferences, career development events and conventions,” said Agriculture Education Instructor, Heaven Kern.

Kern says The FFA is a national organization that is agriculturally based and one of its goals is to help young people learn leadership skills. To be a member of the organization, she says students must be in grades 8 through 12 and enrolled in agriculture. She says it is the largest youth organization in the United States.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.