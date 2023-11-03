LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton FFA’s winter plant sale is officially underway.

The event took place at the FFA Greenhouse on Southwest Lee Avenue between the fire station and Sheridan Road.

People can purchase hanging baskets with all sorts of flowers for $10, or individual plants for $1.

If you missed out on today’s sale don’t worry, it will run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., tomorrow, Nov. 4.

