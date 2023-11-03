Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton FFA’s winter plant sale is officially underway

People can purchase hanging baskets with all sorts of flowers for $10, or individual plants for $1.
By Justin Allen Rose and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton FFA’s winter plant sale is officially underway.

The event took place at the FFA Greenhouse on Southwest Lee Avenue between the fire station and Sheridan Road.

People can purchase hanging baskets with all sorts of flowers for $10, or individual plants for $1.

If you missed out on today’s sale don’t worry, it will run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., tomorrow, Nov. 4.

