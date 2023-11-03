Lawton High School students play life-sized version of ‘The Game of Life’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School played a life-sized version of the Game of Life today, Nov. 3.

LHS teamed with GearUp and visited booths to learn life skills, money skills and more at the event.

“Our whole mission is about being open to students with what they want to do, but giving them some additional awareness,” Lindsay Williams, GearUp Project Director, said. “That’s what education is supposed to be about, right, giving you all the options and the information then letting you make some decisions.”

She said the event had students choosing a career path and visiting different booths to lead them down different life scenarios.

They said their aim is to help prepare them to take the career pathway that may suit them best.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.