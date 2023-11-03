MacArthur High School greets Pre-K students with drop off parade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at the New Horizons Pre-K Learning Center got the warmest welcome ever this morning.

MacArthur High School greeted the little ones with a drum line, Highlandettes, dancers and more.

“Our whole reason to come out was to come and read to these students and to bond with them,” Lexi Phillips, MHS Student Body President, said. “But our little extra activity was to do a drop off parade to get their day going and do a little bond with them, before we read with them.”

