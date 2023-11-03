Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

MacArthur High School greets Pre-K students with drop off parade

Students at the New Horizons PreK Learning Center got the warmest welcome ever this morning.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at the New Horizons Pre-K Learning Center got the warmest welcome ever this morning.

MacArthur High School greeted the little ones with a drum line, Highlandettes, dancers and more.

“Our whole reason to come out was to come and read to these students and to bond with them,” Lexi Phillips, MHS Student Body President, said. “But our little extra activity was to do a drop off parade to get their day going and do a little bond with them, before we read with them.”

To see more photos of the drop off parade, check out the Lawton Public Schools Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton pair charged with murder of Comanche Nation woman found at Wildlife Refuge
First responders were called to the scene of a wreck with unknown injuries this morning.
Frederick woman in critical condition after crash near Indiahoma
Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s...
Two in Duncan wanted after allegedly pouring acid into gas tanks of company’s vehicles
Temporary license plates now last longer thanks to new law
Two victims identified in fatal crash that took place in Waurika
Two victims identified in fatal crash that took place in Waurika

Latest News

Tom Cole earlier his year.
Tom Cole applauds recently passed Appropriations Act
Senator James Lankford
Lankford and colleagues condemn Biden Administration for proposed southern border rule
Two people from Lawton are facing federal charges in the death of a Comanche Nation woman whose...
Lawton pair charged with murder of Comanche Nation woman found at Wildlife Refuge
Students at the New Horizons PreK Learning Center got the warmest welcome ever this morning.
MacArthur High School greets Pre-K students with drop off parade
Certain lifestyle choices can cause low sperm counts, but there are some other reasons that...
Medwatch: Phone use may impact sperm count