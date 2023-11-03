Medwatch: Phone use may impact sperm count

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Certain lifestyle choices can cause low sperm counts, but there are some other reasons that could cause a low count as well, and it’ll shock you.

High mobile phone use could impact sperm count, according to a new study that explored the role of cell phones in male fertility.

It found men between the ages of 18 and 22 who used their phones more than 20 times a day had a 21% higher risk for a low overall sperm count. The men also had a 30-percent higher risk for a low sperm concentration.

Men who used their phones one to five times a day, or less than once a week, had much higher sperm counts and concentration.

The study did not specify whether the men called or texted or used their phones to do both.

Male sperm count has fallen by more than 50% globally in the last 50 years.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.