Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Medwatch: Phone use may impact sperm count

Certain lifestyle choices can cause low sperm counts, but there are some other reasons that could cause a low count as well, and it’ll shock you.
By Alexis Young
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Certain lifestyle choices can cause low sperm counts, but there are some other reasons that could cause a low count as well, and it’ll shock you.

High mobile phone use could impact sperm count, according to a new study that explored the role of cell phones in male fertility.

It found men between the ages of 18 and 22 who used their phones more than 20 times a day had a 21% higher risk for a low overall sperm count. The men also had a 30-percent higher risk for a low sperm concentration.

Men who used their phones one to five times a day, or less than once a week, had much higher sperm counts and concentration.

The study did not specify whether the men called or texted or used their phones to do both.

Male sperm count has fallen by more than 50% globally in the last 50 years.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton pair charged with murder of Comanche Nation woman found at Wildlife Refuge
First responders were called to the scene of a wreck with unknown injuries this morning.
Frederick woman in critical condition after crash near Indiahoma
Two Duncan men are wanted on allegations of intentionally causing damage to a company’s...
Two in Duncan wanted after allegedly pouring acid into gas tanks of company’s vehicles
Temporary license plates now last longer thanks to new law
Two victims identified in fatal crash that took place in Waurika
Two victims identified in fatal crash that took place in Waurika

Latest News

Duncan Regional Hospital held an event today celebrating the launch of the "Team Birth Era" in...
DRH Birth Center enters “TeamBirth Era” with celebration Wednesday
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is currently underway.
Medicare Annual Enrollment Period underway
Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury
Medwatch: preventing athletic injuries with Grady Brewer
Medwatch: Dangerous Weight loss Drugs