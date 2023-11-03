Expert Connections
Tom Cole applauds recently passed Appropriations Act

Tom Cole earlier his year.
Tom Cole earlier his year.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Washington, D.C. (KSWO) - Congressman Tom Cole (R-OK), Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, released a statement applauding the Appropriations Act recently passed by the House.

H.R. 4821, The Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, provides new funding for non-defense purposes for several government departments and agencies for the 2024 fiscal year.

In the statement, Cole said this act funds portions of the government with essential resources while also saving taxpayer dollars.

“At $25.4 billion for the Department of the Interior, EPA and other related agencies, which is $13.43 billion below fiscal year 2023 funding levels and $21.371 billion below the president’s budget request, this legislation delivers essential resources while also saving billions in taxpayer dollars,” Cole said.

You can read Cole’s full statement here.

