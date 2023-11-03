Unseasonably warm temperatures expected for next week | 11/3 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be another nice and sunny day. Morning temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s across the area. We will warm up to the mid-50s by noon and will top out in the low 70s in the afternoon hours. These temperatures are near-average for this time of year. Winds will be fairly light out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

We will begin tomorrow with morning temperatures in the mid-40s. A little more cloud coverage is expected, but that will not stop temperatures from climbing into the mid-70s in the afternoon. Bedlam is tomorrow at 2:30 in the afternoon up in Stillwater, OK. For those of you planning on attending the game or staying home, great weather is expected all across Oklahoma to enjoy the gameday fun! Sunday will be another partly cloudy day with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s.

We are forecasting the return of 80 degree weather next week on Monday and Tuesday. This will put us about 10 to 15 degrees above average across the area. Skies will be sunny on both of these days with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will try to move into the area on Monday, but it will have little to no impact on temperatures.

A second (and more strong) cold front will move through the area on Wednesday. This front will bring the temperatures back into the 60s for the back half of next week. While the front will bring some cooler temperatures once again, there is no rain in the forecast.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.