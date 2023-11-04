24-year-old killed in Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car crash about a mile west of Lawton left a 24-year-old dead Saturday morning.

Brandon Williams was killed in the single-car crash, which happened at around two Saturday morning at SW Deyo Mission Rd. and SW Agape Lane. A report names Williams as the driver and says two passengers were taken to Southwestern Hospital, where they were treated and released.

OHP’s preliminary report says the two passengers were wearing seatbelts, but Williams was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

