‘Horrific tragedy’: 1 killed, 5 injured in Cincinnati shooting

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge reported five people were wounded and one killed in a West End shooting on Friday.
By Chancelor Winn and Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - One person was killed and five others were wounded during a Friday night shooting, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Theetge spoke at a press conference Friday at the scene near TQL Stadium and Laurel Park. The chief said the shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. and was first detected on ShotSpotter.

“We are gathering all evidence so we can bring these people to justice,” Theetge said. “It’s unacceptable on a Friday night that six people are shot in our city.”

Some of the victims were minors. According to the chief, the person killed was identified as a male, but his age was not immediately known.

Theetge said they had no suspect description and didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting a “horrific tragedy” on his social media account.

“Children were shot. At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma and anger,” Pureval wrote.

